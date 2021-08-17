Tinder confirms ID verification plans to stop fake dating

Tinder, a popular dating app, has announced that it will roll out ID verification plans in a bid to end “catfishing”, according to The Telegraph.

“We know one of the most valuable things Tinder can do to make members feel safe is to give them more confidence that their matches are authentic and more control over who they interact with,” said Rory Kozoll, head of product safety at Tinder.

Tinder users will have the option to verify their profiles using a passport or driver’s license. It will ensure safety for daters on the app.

Although the feature will be voluntary, it is already required by law in several markets. It will prevent people from creating a fake dating profile to attract unknowing partners.

Tinder uses facial verification that allows a person’s face to be scanned in order to match photos they have uploaded to their profile. It allots a check-mark upon completing verification.

The term “catfishing” became popular with the 2010 documentary Catfish. It shows TV host Nev Shulman tracking down an online lover, only to find out the person is 20 years older than their profile showed.

Tinder claims to have made 55 billion matches to date.

