Friday, August 6, 2021  | 26 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

The origin of ‘Friendship ended with Mudasir’ meme

It was recently auctioned for Rs8.4 million

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The "Friendship ended with Mudasir" meme was recently sold at an auction for Rs8.4 million. It had gone viral in 2015.

Salman and Asif, the central figures of the meme, spoke about the background of the picture.

Salman said that that the three were best friends but Asif and Mudasir stopped talking because of a fight. He took a picture of the two men shaking hands, edited it and uploaded it on Facebook, which later enraged Mudasir.

This worsened the situation between the friends. But they were suprised to see the meme making waves on social media. Within hours, it had gotten thousands of likes and comments.

Salman said he gained the most attention because of his affiliation with the entertainment industry.

Asif said that the picture was not meant for fame but it became a worldwide trend. The trio had posted another picture after their differences were resolved.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
meme Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
friendship ended with mudasir, pakistan meme, friendship ended, mudasir and salman, salman and asif,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karela, eggplant most unpopular vegetables: Gallup survey
Karela, eggplant most unpopular vegetables: Gallup survey
Disappointed Pakistani cricket fan meme featured in Hong Kong museum
Disappointed Pakistani cricket fan meme featured in Hong Kong museum
This girl creates optical illusion art on her face
This girl creates optical illusion art on her face
Faysal Qureshi tests Covid-19 positive
Faysal Qureshi tests Covid-19 positive
The first woman to start a Faisalabad mobile repair shop
The first woman to start a Faisalabad mobile repair shop
Borith Lake's breathtaking scenery, beautiful weather will calm your soul
Borith Lake’s breathtaking scenery, beautiful weather will calm your soul
80-year-old gymnast proves age is just a number
80-year-old gymnast proves age is just a number
Artist imagines Princess Diana in a Pashtun dress
Artist imagines Princess Diana in a Pashtun dress
Obama's birthday bash draws criticism despite precautions
Obama’s birthday bash draws criticism despite precautions
A Lahori’s Bollywood-style chase to return Rahul his wallet
A Lahori’s Bollywood-style chase to return Rahul his wallet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.