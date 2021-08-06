The origin of ‘Friendship ended with Mudasir’ meme

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Salman and Asif, the central figures of the meme, spoke about the background of the picture.

Salman said that that the three were best friends but Asif and Mudasir stopped talking because of a fight. He took a picture of the two men shaking hands, edited it and uploaded it on Facebook, which later enraged Mudasir.

This worsened the situation between the friends. But they were suprised to see the meme making waves on social media. Within hours, it had gotten thousands of likes and comments.

Salman said he gained the most attention because of his affiliation with the entertainment industry.

Asif said that the picture was not meant for fame but it became a worldwide trend. The trio had posted another picture after their differences were resolved.