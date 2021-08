Your browser does not support the video tag.

A young woman from Faisalabad has been applauded for starting her own mobile phone repair shop.

Sana trained for three months before going solo. The 20-year-old wants to continue studying with a monthly earning of Rs39,000.

She can repair any device and says that most of them that come are damaged by water.

Most of her customers are women. They say her business makes them feel secure because of data security.

