Wednesday, August 18, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

‘Sexual terrorism’: Pakistani celebrities condemn Minar-e-Pakistan incident

Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly, Farhan Saeed horrified, call for justice

Posted: Aug 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram

Over 400 men assaulted and harassed a woman at the Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14, the day Pakistan came into being. The incident has emerged to be one of the most disturbing examples of violence against women.

Videos of the crime, recorded by people present at the site, show the woman walking with a crowd behind her before the men surround her. People can be seen raising their mobile phones to take videos and pictures of her and start pushing her around. As the scores of men surround her, the woman starts screaming frantically.

Another video shows men throwing the woman in the air.

On Sunday, an FIR was registered against 400 men at the Lara Adda Police Station in Lahore.

After the incident was reported, social media was flooded with condemnations by celebrities. They called the crime “sexual terrorism, not harassment”.

Actor Mahira Khan called for an example to be made out of the culprits.

Sajal Aly called out the men quoting Saadat Hassan Manto.

Agha Ali was apologetic to the woman on behalf of the nation.

“Truly heat-breaking,” said Ahmed Ali Butt.

“Ashamed of being a man today,” singer Farhan Saeed tweeted. “Ashamed that the law of my country doesn’t hang these predators.”

Actor and VJ Anoushey Ashraf felt “sickened to the core” after seeing the video.

Sahi se ek hi dafa bol do [just say it once] k we don’t do anything to protect women and we want to keep stripping you of dignity,” tweeted actor Mansha Pasha.

harassment Lahore Minar-e-Pakistan incident
 





 






 
 

 

