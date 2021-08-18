‘Sexual terrorism’: Pakistani celebrities condemn Minar-e-Pakistan incident

Over 400 men assaulted and harassed a woman at the Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14, the day Pakistan came into being. The incident has emerged to be one of the most disturbing examples of violence against women.

Videos of the crime, recorded by people present at the site, show the woman walking with a crowd behind her before the men surround her. People can be seen raising their mobile phones to take videos and pictures of her and start pushing her around. As the scores of men surround her, the woman starts screaming frantically.

Another video shows men throwing the woman in the air.

On Sunday, an FIR was registered against 400 men at the Lara Adda Police Station in Lahore.

After the incident was reported, social media was flooded with condemnations by celebrities. They called the crime “sexual terrorism, not harassment”.

Actor Mahira Khan called for an example to be made out of the culprits.

Damn I’m sorry.. I keep forgetting – it was Her fault!! Poor 400 men.. they couldn’t help it. #MinarePakistan — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 17, 2021

I can’t believe what I just saw!!! I’ve said it before and I will say it again – make an example out of these men!

#MinarePakistan — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 17, 2021

Sajal Aly called out the men quoting Saadat Hassan Manto.

Agha Ali was apologetic to the woman on behalf of the nation.

“Truly heat-breaking,” said Ahmed Ali Butt.

“Ashamed of being a man today,” singer Farhan Saeed tweeted. “Ashamed that the law of my country doesn’t hang these predators.”

Disgusted , Furious , Heartbroken , Ashamed !

Ashamed of being a man today , ashamed that the men of this country keep doing these horrible acts every other day, ashamed that the law of my country does not hang these predators so that this doesn’t happen again #MinarePakistan — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) August 17, 2021

Actor and VJ Anoushey Ashraf felt “sickened to the core” after seeing the video.

There was a time I felt if a man harassed me in public there would be 10 other men who’d step up to protect me in my country. After seeing the #minarepakistan video of 1 woman violated by #400men with Pakistan’s very foundation as it’s backdrop, I feel sickened to my core — Anoushey Ashraf (@Anoushey_a) August 17, 2021

“Sahi se ek hi dafa bol do [just say it once] k we don’t do anything to protect women and we want to keep stripping you of dignity,” tweeted actor Mansha Pasha.

This whole drama of why was she there and what was she wearing is getting really old and noone is buying it anymore.

Sahi se eik hi dafa bol do, we dont want to do anything to protect women and we want to keep stripping you of dignity because we can. — Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) August 18, 2021

