Watch: Resham, Ahsan Khan spend time with thalassemia patients

Actors distributed gifts, took selfies with the children

Actors Resham and Ahsan Khan spent a day in Lahore with children being treated for thalassemia.

The children were overjoyed after meeting the celebrities. Reshan and Ahsan gave them gifts and took selfies with them.

Resham said that children are like flowers and they must be taken care of. She called on people to donate blood to save their lives.

Ahsan Khan said saving one life is like saving the whole of humanity.

