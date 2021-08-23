Monday, August 23, 2021  | 14 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Qasim Ali Shah releases statement after leaked pictures

He has lodged a complaint to the cybercrime wing

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Pakistani motivational speaker, Qasim Ali Shah broke his silence after his private pictures went viral on social media.

Some of his leaked pictures showed him shirtless. Netizens have claimed that more of such “indecent” pictures and videos will be seen in future.

The motivational speaker has created a Youtube video to explain his position.

Qasim has clarified in his video that his phone did not have a password, and the data was leaked after he gave his phone for the repairs.

He said that the pictures are from three to four years ago and were clicked at his residence. He added that there was nothing objectionable about the pictures as he often wears a dhoti and a vest when he’s at home.

The Lahore based motivational speaker has already approached the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and have lodged a complaint so that further action could be taken.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Qasim Ali Shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Best Muharram recitation, Best Muharram nauha, best noha, younget nauhakhwan, Amjad Baltistani, Muharram 9, Ashura 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Photos: Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar marries in London
Photos: Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar marries in London
Teenage Amjad Baltistani Muharram kalam recitation breaks records
Teenage Amjad Baltistani Muharram kalam recitation breaks records
'Sexual terrorism': Pakistani celebrities condemn Minar-e-Pakistan incident
‘Sexual terrorism’: Pakistani celebrities condemn Minar-e-Pakistan incident
Fawad Chaudhry denies govt ‘forcing’ hijab on PTV anchors
Fawad Chaudhry denies govt ‘forcing’ hijab on PTV anchors
Tinder confirms ID verification plans to stop fake dating
Tinder confirms ID verification plans to stop fake dating
The dark side of smartphones at schools in Pakistan
The dark side of smartphones at schools in Pakistan
Qasim Ali Shah releases statement after leaked pictures
Qasim Ali Shah releases statement after leaked pictures
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.