Qasim Ali Shah releases statement after leaked pictures

He has lodged a complaint to the cybercrime wing

Pakistani motivational speaker, Qasim Ali Shah broke his silence after his private pictures went viral on social media.

Some of his leaked pictures showed him shirtless. Netizens have claimed that more of such “indecent” pictures and videos will be seen in future.

The motivational speaker has created a Youtube video to explain his position.

Qasim has clarified in his video that his phone did not have a password, and the data was leaked after he gave his phone for the repairs.

He said that the pictures are from three to four years ago and were clicked at his residence. He added that there was nothing objectionable about the pictures as he often wears a dhoti and a vest when he’s at home.

The Lahore based motivational speaker has already approached the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and have lodged a complaint so that further action could be taken.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.