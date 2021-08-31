PTV’s Cynthia Ritchie tweet leaves people scratching their heads

The Pakistan Television left many people scratching their heads after it announced that American blogger Cynthia Ritchie had joined PTV World but then deleted the tweet shortly afterwards.

“Writer and filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie has joined Pakistan Television Network and will be conducting a programme on PTV World in the near future,” PTV tweeted.

The announcement spread like wildfire on social media and received mixed reactions. Some people congratulated the blogger on her new job and others disapproved of it. A few even called Cynthia’s employment at the state television a joke.

From an ISPR intern to a PTV employee, a big promotion for Cynthia Ritchie https://t.co/D3wYQ4lU0v — faraz (@faraz_lhr) August 31, 2021

Just out of curiosity, I’d like to know that sum of tax money that is going into this insult or joke. https://t.co/U6IRi7xSNd — Yasser Hashmi (@YasserHashmi) August 30, 2021

Cynthia expressed her gratitude and said to be a part of PTV was an “honour”.

“Looking forward to exciting times ahead,” she wrote.

An honour for me. Looking forward to exciting times ahead! https://t.co/rzIp0huVul — Cynthia Ritchie ✍🎥 (@CynthiaDRitchie) August 30, 2021

But the tweet was taken down shortly afterwards for unknown reasons. When SAMAA Digital reached out, sources from PTV revealed that the announcement was deleted because it was tweeted “in haste”. Although Cynthia has joined the state television and will soon be hosting a magazine show for PTV World, some “technical issues” have yet to be resolved. It is unclear whether Cynthia will host one or two episodes a week.

On August 29, Cynthia had shown interest in hosting a show at Radio FM91.

Cynthia made headlines last year when she accused former interior minister Rehman Malik of raping her in 2011.

“I was raped by the former interior minister Rehman Malik,” Ritchie said in a video on June 5, 2020. She has accused former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani of “physically manhandling” her while he was staying at President House.

The PPP leaders had denied the allegations. In January 2021, both Cynthia and Malik withdrew their applications against each other.

Cynthia is known for her travelogues and has often been seen sharing her analysis on various issues on talk shows. She came to Pakistan in 2010 and has reportedly visited Pakistan over 50 times.

Some media reports suggest that Cynthia first came to Pakistan on November 9, 2009, and had left after a three-day visit in Karachi. Cynthia is said to be working on a documentary on Pakistan as well.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

