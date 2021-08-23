Photos: Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar marries in London

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar tied the knot with Ayesha Saif on Sunday at Lanesborough Hotel in London.

Photos and videos from Junaid’s nikkah have been trending on Twitter. Maryam Nawaz and Punjab MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt were among the first to share glimpses from the ceremony.

They photos show Junaid signing his nikah nama as well as posing for the camera with his grandfather and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“May Allah bless [you two] with everlasting happiness and prosperity,” Maryam wrote.

اللّہ ہمیشہ خوش اور آباد رکھے ♥️🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/AJTUzxl2xQ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 22, 2021

Junaid wore a black two-piece suit with a bow tie and his bride Ayesha donned a traditional ensemble by Indian designer Sabyasachi, who has dressed top Bollywood actors such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan, and many others on their weddings.

Photo: Twitter/Maryam Nawaz

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter/Maryam Nawaz

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Jang Group journalist Murtaza Ali Shah, who is known for covering Pakistan-related events in London, started sharing videos from outside the venue when the guests started arriving. Nawaz Sharif was escorted into the hotel by suited guards.

Nawaz Sharif arrives for Junaid Safdar’s nikkah event at the Lanesborough Hotel pic.twitter.com/nV6S08jLWX — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) August 22, 2021

Scenes of a heated exchange between some PTI activists and PML-N supporters emerged as well. They were holding placards and chanting slogans against PML-N.

Scenes outside Lanesborough hotel as a group attempted to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah event https://t.co/iAiVKkZQ66 pic.twitter.com/7aXlFOCFv5 — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) August 22, 2021

Both Maryam Nawaz and Safdar Awan were unable to attend their son’s wedding in the UK.

Photo: Twitter/Ali Dar

Photo: Twitter

In 2015, The Telegraph named The Lanesborough as London’s most expensive hotel.

Photo: London Pathway

On August 11, Maryam had shared an invite for the ceremony on Twitter. Ayesha Saif Khan is the daughter of Saif ur Rehman, who headed the Ehtesab Cell in the late 1990s. He has businesses in Qatar, his old base, and continues to maintain close family relations with the Sharifs.

Ayesha and Junaid know each other from their childhood. They were reportedly seeing each other in London.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





