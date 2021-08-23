Monday, August 23, 2021  | 14 Muharram, 1443
HOME > LifeandStyle

Photos: Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar marries in London

Nikkah was held at Lanesborough hotel

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Aug 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar tied the knot with Ayesha Saif on Sunday at Lanesborough Hotel in London.

Photos and videos from Junaid’s nikkah have been trending on Twitter. Maryam Nawaz and Punjab MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt were among the first to share glimpses from the ceremony.

They photos show Junaid signing his nikah nama as well as posing for the camera with his grandfather and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“May Allah bless [you two] with everlasting happiness and prosperity,” Maryam wrote.

Junaid wore a black two-piece suit with a bow tie and his bride Ayesha donned a traditional ensemble by Indian designer Sabyasachi, who has dressed top Bollywood actors such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan, and many others on their weddings.

Photo: Twitter/Maryam Nawaz
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter/Maryam Nawaz
Photo: Twitter
Junaid Safdar wedding in London
Photo: Twitter

Jang Group journalist Murtaza Ali Shah, who is known for covering Pakistan-related events in London, started sharing videos from outside the venue when the guests started arriving. Nawaz Sharif was escorted into the hotel by suited guards.

Scenes of a heated exchange between some PTI activists and PML-N supporters emerged as well. They were holding placards and chanting slogans against PML-N.

Related: PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah

Both Maryam Nawaz and Safdar Awan were unable to attend their son’s wedding in the UK.

Photo: Twitter/Ali Dar
Photo: Twitter

In 2015, The Telegraph named The Lanesborough as London’s most expensive hotel.

Photo: London Pathway

On August 11, Maryam had shared an invite for the ceremony on Twitter. Ayesha Saif Khan is the daughter of Saif ur Rehman, who headed the Ehtesab Cell in the late 1990s. He has businesses in Qatar, his old base, and continues to maintain close family relations with the Sharifs.

Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar set to marry in London

Also read: Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid set to marry in London

Ayesha and Junaid know each other from their childhood. They were reportedly seeing each other in London.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


