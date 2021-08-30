Parsi cuisine: A welcome flavour to Karachi’s food scene



If you’re a food enthusiast and craving to try something new, Ghar Se has something unique to offer. Ghar Se is a food service based in Karachi which serves Parsi cuisines to your doorstep.

It was started towards the end of 2020 by Gulnar Cowasjee, a former banker. “My journey began soon after resigning from a local bank,” Gulnar said while speaking to SAMAA Digital. “I am a certified beautician as well from Vidal Sassoon [London] hence my passion was styling for which I resigned from my services.”

She said that it was not in her destiny but she is grateful as soon enough the pandemic hit and like other businesses across Pakistan, salons put up the shutters. The lockdown was a silver lining as it encouraged her to try her hand at Parsi recipes that she’d grown up having.

One dish turned into several and soon the culinary arts became her window to sanity during the most chaotic times. “This idea grew gradually and I started brainstorming with my daughter Myra. We made different brochures on several groups and got an overwhelming response which further encouraged us.”

Masala Jinga: Parsi style masala prawns

Patra ni machi: Fish wrapped in banana leaf

The appreciation made her realise that there was a potential clientele for Parsi cuisines. Ghar Se was launched in December last year and according to Gulnar, her recipes have been received well. Her Parsi kitchen caters to a diverse group of consumers.

The self-taught cook claims that Parsi cuisines hold a unique flavor as the spices are homemade and that is what makes her dishes different.

“Back in the day, before choppers and blenders were invented, it was a norm for people to be out on their balconies with their “Khanni Batta” (pestle and mortar) and “Masala no Patthar” (a grinding rock) to crush the spices which give Parsi food its rich flavor.”

These masalas can be stored in the fridge and used later. Each one of them has a distinctive flavor.

Some of the Ghar Se’s running items include Dhansak, Curry Chawal, Ghambar nu Papeta ma Gos, Khari Murgi ma Sali, Lagan Sera no Patio, Khichri Saas, Patra ni Machi, Masala Jinga etc. The deserts include Sev, Ravo, Mithoo Dahi.

Parsi style roasted mutton leg

Vegetable Curry Chawal

Mutton Curry Chawal

Gulnar said that the prices are a relatively higher since they use only fresh ingredients and her food items are never frozen or pre-cooked. Her clients are satisified with the quality of food she has to offer.

As many home-grown businesses are known to have flourished during the pandemic, Gulnar’s kitchen had a positive effect too. “Families preferred freshly cooked and hygienic meals.”

Gulnar said that Ghar Se has a diverse clientele and her aim is to improve her services by taking honest feedback regularly. She believes in giving the traditionally non-Parsi cuisine a Parsi blend as in Parsi Style Chicken, Mutton Karahi, Parsi Style Masala Roast Chicken