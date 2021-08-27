Friday, August 27, 2021  | 18 Muharram, 1443
Maulana Tariq Jamil has found his lookalike

Video goes viral

Posted: Aug 27, 2021
Last Updated: 57 mins ago

Photo: File

Celebrity cleric Tariq Jamil has found a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to him.

A video is doing the rounds on Twitter and Instagram that shows Jamil meeting his lookalike. It looks like Jamil is meeting the man for the first time. 

The two shake hands and appear to be posing for the crowd filming them.

A person in the video is heard saying that some people at a chai hotel mistook the lookalike for real Tariq Jamil and brought eggs and parathas for him.

