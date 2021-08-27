Maulana Tariq Jamil has found his lookalike

Video goes viral
Celebrity cleric Tariq Jamil has found a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to him.
A video is doing the rounds on Twitter and Instagram that shows Jamil meeting his lookalike. It looks like Jamil is meeting the man for the first time.
مولانا طارق جمیل کی اپنے ہم شکل سے ملاقات
کوئی بتا سکتا ہے اصل مولانا طارق کونسے ہیں
ہمشکل اصل والے سے زیادہ اصلی لگ رہے ہیں
بہت کنفیوزن ہے بھئی 😳😲🤔#tariqjamil pic.twitter.com/QNENp4C687
— Aqsa (@aqsa_89) August 25, 2021
The two shake hands and appear to be posing for the crowd filming them.
A person in the video is heard saying that some people at a chai hotel mistook the lookalike for real Tariq Jamil and brought eggs and parathas for him.