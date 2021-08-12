Thursday, August 12, 2021  | 2 Muharram, 1443
HOME > LifeandStyle

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid set to marry in London

She will not attend the ceremony

Posted: Aug 12, 2021
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

The wedding of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar will take place on August 22 in London.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the ceremony owing to blatant victimisation, bogus cases and my name on the ECL (Exit Control List),” Maryam tweeted late Wednesday, sharing the invitation.

Junaid Safdar will tie the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan, who is the daughter of former senator Saif-ur-Rahman Khan. 

“I was in jail when my beloved mother passed away and now I won’t be able to share my son’s happiness,” Maryam said.

She has made it clear, however, that she will not request the government to allow her to travel abroad. 

“I leave the matter to Almighty Allah,” she remarked. 

Junaid Safdar holds a Masters in International Relations from the London School of Economics as well as in Global Governance and Ethics from the University College in London. 

Maryam was placed on the ECL along with her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2018 after their conviction in the Avenfield properties case filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

In November 2019, Maryam was granted bail by the Lahore Court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, She had been arrested on August 8 and moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

The government allowed Nawaz to fly abroad on medical grounds in 2019, but Maryam, being on the no-fly list, couldn’t accompany him.

