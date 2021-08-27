Maryam Nawaz shares her favourite photos from Junaid Safdar’s wedding

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has shared her favourite photos from her son Junaid Safdar’s nikkah in London.

Maryam attended the ceremony via a video call. She was one of the first people to share photos from the wedding on Sunday.

She has now shared a collage of a photo of her daughter-in-law Ayesha Saif and one from her own wedding 29 years ago. Both of them have one person in common: Maryam’s father, Nawaz Sharif.

“Pics taken 20 years apart,” she wrote.

باپ کی شفقت اور سایہ ♥️

Pics taken 29 years apart. pic.twitter.com/J0K1lqoDBA — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 26, 2021

She called the photo of Nawaz Sharif showing affection to Ayesha Saif her “favourite”.

My favourites from the nikaah ♥️ماشاء اللّہ pic.twitter.com/SkBu3NkSnM — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 26, 2021

Maryam couldn’t attend the ceremony as she has been on the no-fly list.

Junaid and Ayesha tied the knot at The Lanesborough, which has been named the most expensive hotel in London by The Telegraph. Photos of the venue had gone viral.

Ayesha and Junaid know each other from childhood. They were reportedly seeing each other in London.

