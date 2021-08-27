Friday, August 27, 2021  | 18 Muharram, 1443
Maryam Nawaz shares her favourite photos from Junaid Safdar’s wedding

She attended the ceremony via video call

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Zehra Jagani Photography

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has shared her favourite photos from her son Junaid Safdar’s nikkah in London.

Maryam attended the ceremony via a video call. She was one of the first people to share photos from the wedding on Sunday.

She has now shared a collage of a photo of her daughter-in-law Ayesha Saif and one from her own wedding 29 years ago. Both of them have one person in common: Maryam’s father, Nawaz Sharif.

“Pics taken 20 years apart,” she wrote.

She called the photo of Nawaz Sharif showing affection to Ayesha Saif her “favourite”.

Maryam couldn’t attend the ceremony as she has been on the no-fly list. 

Junaid and Ayesha tied the knot at The Lanesborough, which has been named the most expensive hotel in London by The Telegraph. Photos of the venue had gone viral.

Ayesha and Junaid know each other from childhood. They were reportedly seeing each other in London.

