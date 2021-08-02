Karela, eggplant most unpopular vegetables: Gallup survey

Over 60% of people asked don't like to eat vegetables

A Gallup Pakistan survey has found the brinjal (eggplant, baingan) and bitter gourd or karela its most disliked vegetables.

Gallup's Bilal Gillani disclosed the statistics on Naya Din morning show.

He said seven percent of the respondents disliked eggplant. This was followed by karela or bitter gourd and okra (ladyfingers or bhindi) at five percent each.

Gillani said elder people at more vegetables compared to younger people who prefer meat and junk food.