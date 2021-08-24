Tuesday, August 24, 2021  | 15 Muharram, 1443
HOME > LifeandStyle

Junaid Safdar tied the knot at London’s ‘most expensive hotel’

Venue pictures go viral

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Posted: Aug 24, 2021

Photo: Zehra Jagani/Tony Marklew

Photos and videos of Junaid Safdar’s nikkah venue in London are doing the rounds on social media.

Junaid, the son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan at The Lanesborough, which has been named the most expensive hotel in London by The Telegraph.

The videos show the venue bedecked with bouquets, glass candelabra, and chandeliers. Junaid and Ayesha can be seen posing for the camera against a backdrop of flowers.

Junaid and Ayesha were married Sunday. Junaid wore a black two-piece suit with a bow tie and his bride Ayesha donned a traditional ensemble by Indian designer Sabyasachi, who has dressed top Bollywood actors such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan, and many others on their weddings.

Photo: SAMAA Digital
Maryam Nawaz's bahu wearing Sabyasachi at wedding

Related: Which Indian designer was Maryam Nawaz’s ‘bahu’ wearing at nikkah?

On August 11, Maryam had shared an invite for the ceremony on Twitter. Ayesha Saif Khan is the daughter of Saif ur Rehman, who headed the Ehtesab Cell in the late 1990s. He has businesses in Qatar, his old base, and continues to maintain close family relations with the Sharifs.

Ayesha and Junaid know each other from their childhood. They were reportedly seeing each other in London.

