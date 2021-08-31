Journalist Chand Nawab’s viral video auctioned at $64,000

The video has been recreated in many other languages

Famous Pakistani reporter Chand Nawab’s viral video “Karachi Se” is being auctioned as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

The video went viral in 2008 when Chand Nawab’s BTS was uploaded on social media. In the video, the reporter was having a hard time giving his piece-to-camera or PTC as it is called in newsrooms, because passersby kept interrupting him at the Karachi railway station.

He has put up his video for auction as an NFT on the Foundation app. The clip has been reserved for 20 Ethereum tokens which is more than $64,000. The amount equals to Rs10,661,689.

NFT is a platform through which digital creators can earn money by posting their digital artwork such as photos, videos and audio for sale.

In the description, the reporter said, “I’m Chand Nawab, a journalist and reporter by profession. In 2008, a video of me surfaced on YouTube in which I fumbled while reporting Eid festival frenzy at a railway station. While reporting, I was contently interrupted by people, my fumbling and constant irritation made this video viral getting millions of views on YouTube and Facebook.”

He added that his video has been translated into many languages and “now this viral and iconic video is here in its new form as NFT”.

The video grabbed attention not only in Pakistan but across the border as well. In 2015, it was recreated in Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Ace actor Nawauddin Siddiqui played the role of Chand Nawab.

Who is Chand Nawab?

Chand Nawab is a popular Pakistani journalist from Karachi. He has been working as a senior reporter for multiple news channels. He gained public attention in 2008, when one of his reporting videos went viral while he was reporting for 92 News. The video got millions of views on YouTube and other social media platforms. He has appeared in commercials for brands such as KFC, Bata and Easy Paisa.

