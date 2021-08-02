Monday, August 2, 2021  | 22 Zilhaj, 1442
Disappointed Pakistani cricket fan meme featured in Hong Kong museum

Sarim Akhtar's meme went viral in 2019

Posted: Aug 2, 2021
Pakistan team's performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 did not live up to its expectations. The side could not progress to the semi-final stage and was eliminated due to net run rate. However, the side had memorable moments during the tournament which included Shaheen Shah Afridi's record bowling figures, win over hosts England and thrilling victory over Afghanistan.

A moment that stood out from the rest during Pakistan team’s campaign was the disappointed fan meme. In the match against Australia, a fielder dropped a catch, which left a fan Sarim Akhtar disappointed. His priceless reaction was caught on camera and soon became a popular meme.

A picture of his reaction is now being exhibited in a meme museum in Hong Kong.

Sarim appeared in Samaa TV morning Naya Din and spoke about his journey from a being cricket fan to be the subject of a meme.

