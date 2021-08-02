Disappointed Pakistani cricket fan meme featured in Hong Kong museum

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A moment that stood out from the rest during Pakistan team’s campaign was the disappointed fan meme. In the match against Australia, a fielder dropped a catch, which left a fan Sarim Akhtar disappointed. His priceless reaction was caught on camera and soon became a popular meme.

A picture of his reaction is now being exhibited in a meme museum in Hong Kong.

Sarim appeared in Samaa TV morning Naya Din and spoke about his journey from a being cricket fan to be the subject of a meme.