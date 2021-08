It is located near Karakoram Highway

Pakistan is home to some exotic locations and the northern areas have many of them.

Among these is the Borith Lake. It is situated north of Hunza Valley and 150-kilometres from the Karakoram Highway.

The scenery and the lake itself is enough to calm the soul. It is the perfect spot for enjoying the cool weather.

To enjoy the scenery, tourists set up camps and cook delicious food here as well.

