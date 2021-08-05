Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Artist imagines Princess Diana in a Pashtun dress

Exhibition being displayed in Rawalpindi

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

An image of the late Princess Diana of Wales was the show stealer at a digital art exhibition in Rawalpindi.  

The event took place as part of the Independence Day celebration. The artists said that they wanted to highlight the rich culture and promote tourism in the country.

Pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, his sister Fatima Ali Jinnah, poet Allama Iqbal and first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan were put on display too.

The images of legendary celebrities such as popular show host Tariq Aziz, legendary qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan among others were showcased during the exhibition.

The plight of the people of Kashmir was also highlighted.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
princess diana Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Rawalpindi arts exhibition, pakistan, princess diana in pakistan, pakistan pricess diana,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bakhtawar Bhutto celebrates husband’s birthday in style
Bakhtawar Bhutto celebrates husband’s birthday in style
This Punjab village has 100% literacy rate
This Punjab village has 100% literacy rate
Karela, eggplant most unpopular vegetables: Gallup survey
Karela, eggplant most unpopular vegetables: Gallup survey
Disappointed Pakistani cricket fan meme featured in Hong Kong museum
Disappointed Pakistani cricket fan meme featured in Hong Kong museum
This girl creates optical illusion art on her face
This girl creates optical illusion art on her face
Faysal Qureshi tests Covid-19 positive
Faysal Qureshi tests Covid-19 positive
Borith Lake's breathtaking scenery, beautiful weather will calm your soul
Borith Lake’s breathtaking scenery, beautiful weather will calm your soul
80-year-old gymnast proves age is just a number
80-year-old gymnast proves age is just a number
The first woman to start a Faisalabad mobile repair shop
The first woman to start a Faisalabad mobile repair shop
Obama's birthday bash draws criticism despite precautions
Obama’s birthday bash draws criticism despite precautions
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.