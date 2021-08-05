Artist imagines Princess Diana in a Pashtun dress

Your browser does not support the video tag.

An image of the late Princess Diana of Wales was the show stealer at a digital art exhibition in Rawalpindi.

The event took place as part of the Independence Day celebration. The artists said that they wanted to highlight the rich culture and promote tourism in the country.

Pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, his sister Fatima Ali Jinnah, poet Allama Iqbal and first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan were put on display too.

The images of legendary celebrities such as popular show host Tariq Aziz, legendary qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan among others were showcased during the exhibition.

The plight of the people of Kashmir was also highlighted.

