Tuesday, August 31, 2021  | 22 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Akhuwat’s Dr Amjad Saqib receives Asia’s ‘most prestigious’ award

Akhuwat Foundation has provided 4.5 million interest free loans

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

Akhuwat Foundation founder Dr Amjab Saqib has received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for his efforts for eradicating poverty in Pakistan.

It is known to be the most prestigious award in Asia which is presented to people for their extraordinary efforts for the development of Asian societies annually.

Dr Amjad’s NGO Akhuwat Foundation has provided 4.5 million interest free loans amounting to Rs128 billion to families all across Pakistan.

Akhtar Hameed Khan, Abdul Sattar Edhi and Bilquis Edhi, Shoaib Sultan Khan, Asma Jahangir, Dr. Adibul Hasan Rizvi, Tasneem Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr. Ruth Pfau, Ibn Abdur Rehman are some of the Pakistani recipients of the Ramon Magsaysay Award.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Parsi cuisine: A welcome flavor to Karachi’s food scene
Parsi cuisine: A welcome flavor to Karachi’s food scene
Journalist Chand Nawab’s viral video auctioned at $64,000
Journalist Chand Nawab’s viral video auctioned at $64,000
PTV’s Cynthia Ritchie tweet leaves people scratching their heads
PTV’s Cynthia Ritchie tweet leaves people scratching their heads
Activists go ‘digital’ to protest Mudassar Naaru’s alleged disappearance
Activists go ‘digital’ to protest Mudassar Naaru’s alleged disappearance
Akhuwat's Dr Amjad Saqib receives Asia’s ‘most prestigious’ award
Akhuwat’s Dr Amjad Saqib receives Asia’s ‘most prestigious’ award
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.