Akhuwat’s Dr Amjad Saqib receives Asia’s ‘most prestigious’ award

Akhuwat Foundation founder Dr Amjab Saqib has received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for his efforts for eradicating poverty in Pakistan.

It is known to be the most prestigious award in Asia which is presented to people for their extraordinary efforts for the development of Asian societies annually.

Dr Amjad’s NGO Akhuwat Foundation has provided 4.5 million interest free loans amounting to Rs128 billion to families all across Pakistan.

Akhtar Hameed Khan, Abdul Sattar Edhi and Bilquis Edhi, Shoaib Sultan Khan, Asma Jahangir, Dr. Adibul Hasan Rizvi, Tasneem Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr. Ruth Pfau, Ibn Abdur Rehman are some of the Pakistani recipients of the Ramon Magsaysay Award.