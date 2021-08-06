A Lahori’s Bollywood-style chase to return Rahul his wallet

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Ghazi Taimoor from Lahore had no idea that he would bring Pakistan and India together when he set out to return a lost wallet to its owner in London.

“I was returning home from the gym when I saw a wallet in Shoreditch High Street,” Taimoor told SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din. “People wonder why I didn’t leave the wallet there or deliver it to the police.”

He said that everyone can relate to the fact that losing a phone or wallet can be highly stressful. There was no one when Taimoor looked around but he did find, among the wallet’s contents, credit cards belonging to a “Rahul”.

Taimoor decided to return the wallet to its rightful owner himself and hence the hunt began.

He skimmed through Instagram, Facebook and even Googled Rahul, but to no avail. He was now left with his final hope, LinkedIn.

“I tried messaging on LinkedIn but it didn’t get through as some profiles are locked,” Taimoor said. He grew worried that Rahul might have his cards blocked.

Interestingly, Taimoor was keeping his followers posted on every little development and adding humour to it by taking references from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

When Taimoor met Rahul at his office after securing the address, Rahul's reaction was what delighted him the most. He was unable to register what had just happened and Taimoor was relieved that Rahul hadn’t blocked his cards yet.

Found the address on their Annual accounts filed on Companies House. I’m one step closer to Rahul. Head office in Shoreditch. pic.twitter.com/CloWqQIuHa — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

Rahul expressed his immense gratitude and said he should get Taimoor a gift, which he politely declined.

Taimoor’s mother had a rather witty response when he told her about his chase. She remarked that when you confer a favour, you shouldn’t boast of it on Twitter (Naiki kar, darya mein daal).

Taimoor said the response from across the border was highly overwhelming and nearly every Indian news outlet picked up his story. He was in Instagram posts of several Bollywood stars as well.

Taimoor said he didn’t expect a "happy ending" to his hunt.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



