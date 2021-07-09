Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

World’s tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

Designers says it is more than 20 metres high

Posted: Jul 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

In the small seaside town of Blokhus in Denmark, the world’s tallest sandcastle has been completed, weighing nearly 5,000 tonnes and towering over 20 metres high, its designers said Wednesday. 

Standing 21.16 metres high (69.4 feet), more than three metres taller than a castle built in Germany in 2019, which previously held the title with its 17.66 metres, according to Guinness World Records. 

A total of 4,860 tonnes of sand make up the intricately decorated structure which is reminiscent of a pyramid.

Its creator, Dutchman Wilfred Stijger, who was assisted by 30 of the world’s best sand sculptors, wanted the castle to represent the power of the novel coronavirus over the world since the beginning of the pandemic.

Atop the sandcastle is a model of the virus wearing a crown.

“It’s ruling our lives everywhere,” Stijger said. 

“It tells you what to do…. It tells you to stay away from your family and not go to nice places. Don’t do activities, stay home,” he added.

To make it more cohesive, the sand contains approximately 10 percent clay and a layer of glue was applied after it was completed so that it could stand up to the chilly and windy conditions of the autumn and winter.

Inhabitants of Blokhus have also been delighed to see local features incorporated into the sandscastle, such as windsurfing and kite-surfing, beach houses, fish and lighthouses.

The castle is expected to stand until the heavy frost sets in, meaning it should  last until February or March.

