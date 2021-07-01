When will Pakistan cinemas start screening movies?

People anxiously waiting for the reopening of cinemas across Pakistan will have to wait a bit longer.

The National Command and Operation Center had given instructions to reopen them from July 1 after almost a year and a half. The owners, however, don’t seem to be in any haste to resume screenings.

The management of Islamabad’s JFC Cineplex said that they are delaying the reopening because of maintenance work. Theatres have been closed for a long time and air conditioning and ventilation systems need to be serviced. Another barrier is the lack of content as very few movies have been screened across the world. Films were released on streaming platforms last year because of the pandemic.

A staffer at a cinema house in Lahore said that the screenings have been delayed because they are working on SOPs and devising policies to ensure their implementation.

Karachi’s Atrium cinema has, however, shared its screening schedule. It will start showing movies on July 9, Friday.

Here are the movies that the cinema will show.

July 9: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It July 21: Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions July 23: Space Jam: A New Legacy

Space Jam: A New Legacy July 30: Jungle Cruise

Information about show timings, days and price of tickets remains unavailable. Nueplex is also expected to resume screening this month. Its media manager, however, said that the management is still planning the schedule and they haven’t decided any dates yet.

The manager said that the website will be updated once they finalize show timings.

The cinema will have a strict seating policy, he said. Only people who have been vaccinated will be allowed inside and seating will be decided according to the capacity allowed by the government.

