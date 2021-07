Your browser does not support the video tag.

A 3D artist has caught the attention of art lovers in Pakistan with his unique creations.

Ahmad Raza, an artist from Lahore, makes his work look as if it is real.

He spoke about his craft on morning show Naya Din.

Ahmad started with Fine Arts in 2006 and came across the 3D concept in 2010. He used to work on paper before advancing to canvas.

