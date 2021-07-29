This Punjab village has 100% literacy rate

No crime has ever been reported here

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rasoolpur, a small village in Rajanpur district of Punjab is known to have 100% literacy rate. The village was established in 1933 when people migrated from Baluchistan and has a population of 3000.

Two primary schools were immediately built right

after when people moved to this town. The village has an equal literacy rate

for men and women.

Villagers have set up their own department for development

projects and their roads and sewerage systems are well maintained. No crime has

been reported here up till date.