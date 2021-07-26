Talha Talib’s impressive Olympic weightlifting performance wows celebrities

Weightlifter Talha Talib won the hearts with his inspirational performance in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The athlete narrowly missed out on a medal.

The 21-year-old finished fifth in the 67kg category at the Tokyo Olympics with an overall impressive of 320kg.

In the Snatch round, Talib finished second on the table after lifting 150kg whereas in the Clean & Jerk round, the Gujranwala-born—despite failing in the first attempt—managed to lift 170 KG weight in the third attempt.

In this regard, the celebrities including the likes of Mahira Khan and Asim Azhar were impressed and lauded his effort.

Girte hain shahsawar hi maidan-e-jung mai… you stood up & made the whole nation proud. ???????? #TalhaTalib #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/x9Buh9DqRP — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) July 25, 2021

They hoped that he will be successful in next Olympics.

Talha, in a live session on his Instagram account on Sunday night, had said it was his ‘dream’ to win the hearts of Pakistan fans by showcasing his talent.

“I believe that everything happens for a reason,” he said. “Today, I am not disappointed to not win a medal because I have won something much bigger than that — love from Pakistan fans.

“That was a dream to showcase my talent at a stage where they will feel proud of my performance and I can’t express how proud I am to achieve that.”

