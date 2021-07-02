Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Syria man’s shawarma business becomes widely popular in Pakistan

Ahmed has come up with his venture in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Shawarma is one of the most popular dishes in Pakistan. It originates from the Middle East and has been adapted in the country as well.

There are many eating spots here where they are sold.

A man from Syria has moved to the country where he has opened his own shawarma point in Lahore. It has become quite popular now.

The customers have the option of choosing beef and chicken meat. It also has falafel and hummus.

Speaking on his background, Ahmed said that he used to work at a restaurant back in Syria, which was famous for its shawarmas.

He mentioned that he was pleased for the hostility.

Shawarma is a traditional Arabian dish prepared with meat, bread, vegetables and sauces for seasoning.

The cooking process begins with the meat, which is marinated with the spices, is stacked in a cone shape vertical cooking device. It is then cut into thin slices before the vegetables and sauces are added.

It becomes ready to eat after being wrapped inside a heated bread.

