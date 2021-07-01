Thursday, July 1, 2021  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Sonya Hussyn strikes back at Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy

Freedom of expression about work is not disrespectful, she said

Posted: Jul 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

An old interview of Actor Sonya Hussyn had gone viral last week in which she criticized Maira Khan for her Bollywood debut Raees.

In response to that, Oscar winner filmmaker, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy commented about Sonya Hussain. She said, “Don’t diss other women in the industry, [it] reflects poorly on you and your upbringing.”

The actor took it to her Instagram and responded Sharmeen.

She wrote, “Pulling one woman down while putting another up in full view of public and talking about upbringing! Besides, the pandemic has given too much extra time to some people to ‘dis’ others by taking things out of context.”

She said that it is not disrespectful to express thoughts about work.

She [Mahira Khan] is excellent and amazing in her own right and I am on my own journey, she added.

