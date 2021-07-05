Tuesday, July 6, 2021  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Small-sized bulls come at high prices for Eid-ul-Azha

They are two-and-a-half feet tall

Posted: Jul 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 hours ago

A breed of bulls by the name of Kodu has gained prominence ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

They are around two-and-a-half feet tall and have different colours. The decorations make the animals look even more beautiful.

The seller claims that there is no other animal like this in the market. He says that people don't forget to take selfies with them.

But it isn't easy to buy them as the animals are being sold at a high price.

eid-ul-azha Pakistan
 
