Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
Shalimar Gardens, Lahore Fort removed from heritage site risk list

It was placed due to the Orange Line Train system

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has removed Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardens from the list of heritage sites that are in danger.

It was placed on the list in 2017 because the Orange Line Train ran beside Shalimar Garden. It also put the Lahore Fort, which is located just few kilometres away from the site, as risk.

An archaeology department official said that Lahore Fort should be treated as a separate entity as they are situated far from each other as it becomes a risk if there is any danger to Shalimar Gardens.

He added that committee believed that the train systems was made right next to the heritage site and the trains' vibration will damage the walls. He continued that a bridge would be seen over the sites.

The official said that the sites got its status back after the government made adjustments after convincing UNESCO.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

