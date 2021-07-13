Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Shahid Afridi enjoys the rain with family

Shaista Lodhi treats herself to chana paratha

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Shahid Afridi

Shaista Lodhi was on her way to work on Monday when she decided to call her appointments off and make the most of the wonderful weather.

“Why not have a little fun,” she says in a video. Shaista requested her driver to take them to a place where they could have hot tea and paratha. 

“Karachi ki baarishein aur hum,” wrote cricket legend Shahid Afridi, sharing photos of himself while enjoying the rain with his family.

Faysal Quraishi and Aijaz Aslam said that they were leaving for a telefilm shoot but had no idea about what state they would find the roads in. 

“We’ll keep updating you,” said Aijaz to his followers.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram enjoyed the rainy day on the beach. 

The monsoon rains hit Karachi on Monday, two days before the Met office had predicted. 

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

