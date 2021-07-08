Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Abdul Sattar Edhi: The richest poor man

He passed away in 2016

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

 

Abdul Sattar Edhi, the late founder of the Edhi Foundation, is the pride of the country. Despite having limited resources, he served humanity selflessly and was acknowledged for his work worldwide.

Edhi was born on February 28, 1928, in Bantva in India’s Gujarat. He migrated to Pakistan after Partition and settled in Karachi.

His mother passed away as she could not be given healthcare on time, which moved him to establish a free clinic in Karachi with Rs5,000 in 1951. He set up the free dispensary for the city's low-income residents. This was the turning point, a stepping stone in his life.

Ever since, he took the path of service to humanity. Soon, his welfare network reached across the country. He had the largest network of ambulances in the country.

His services were also acknowledged internationally. He was awarded with several national honors including Hilal-e-Imtiaz. The Guinness Book of World Records also acknowledged his services.

After a prolonged battle with renal disease, he passed away in Karachi at the age of 88 in July 2016.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abdul Sattar Edhi death anniversary Edhi foundation
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
successful business woman in pakistan, percentage of female entrepreneurs in pakistan, role of female entrepreneurs in economic development of pakistan, top 100 entrepreneurs in pakistan, womens loan for small business in pakistan, environment for the women led businesses in pakistan, female entrepreneurship in pakistan, female ceos in pakistan, pakistani business woman, top 20 entrepreneurs in pakistan, online business for ladies at home, samaa tv live, samaa news
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
How social media is empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan
How social media is empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan
Syria man’s shawarma business becomes widely popular in Pakistan
Syria man’s shawarma business becomes widely popular in Pakistan
Liaquatabad's famous gol gappay attracts snack lovers with special recipe
Liaquatabad’s famous gol gappay attracts snack lovers with special recipe
Abdul Sattar Edhi: The richest poor man
Abdul Sattar Edhi: The richest poor man
Quetta restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Quetta restaurant offers a unique dining experience
First transgender woman to compete for Miss USA title
First transgender woman to compete for Miss USA title
Karachi pharmacist turns her motorcycle into a pharmacy
Karachi pharmacist turns her motorcycle into a pharmacy
When will Pakistan cinemas start screening movies?
When will Pakistan cinemas start screening movies?
Pakistan athlete finds a cute new workout partner
Pakistan athlete finds a cute new workout partner
Birthday cake helps Indian brothers escape leopard
Birthday cake helps Indian brothers escape leopard
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.