Abdul Sattar Edhi: The richest poor man

Abdul Sattar Edhi, the late founder of the Edhi Foundation, is the pride of the country. Despite having limited resources, he served humanity selflessly and was acknowledged for his work worldwide.

Edhi was born on February 28, 1928, in Bantva in India’s Gujarat. He migrated to Pakistan after Partition and settled in Karachi.

His mother passed away as she could not be given healthcare on time, which moved him to establish a free clinic in Karachi with Rs5,000 in 1951. He set up the free dispensary for the city's low-income residents. This was the turning point, a stepping stone in his life.

Ever since, he took the path of service to humanity. Soon, his welfare network reached across the country. He had the largest network of ambulances in the country.

His services were also acknowledged internationally. He was awarded with several national honors including Hilal-e-Imtiaz. The Guinness Book of World Records also acknowledged his services.

After a prolonged battle with renal disease, he passed away in Karachi at the age of 88 in July 2016.

