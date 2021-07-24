Saturday, July 24, 2021  | 13 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Prince Harry signs four-book deal worth up to £29 million

The first book will go on sale in 2022

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has secured a four-book publishing deal, according to a report by Telegraph.

Earlier this week, it was announced that he will publish an intimate memoir of his life, which will include the “definitive account” of his “experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons”.

This is the first time a prominent member of the royal family has written an account of their personal life. The book is reported to be only “the tip of the iceberg”.

Prince Harry’s second book will be published after the Queen’s death. The Duchess of Sussex, too, will write a “wellness” guide as part of the contract. The content of a fourth installment remains is yet to be revealed.

The Duke has been overseeing the bidding process and has told publishers to start at £18 million. It is predicted that the final figure with Penguin Random House could be as high as £29 million.

The book is expected to go on sale towards the end of 2022. All its proceeds will go to charity.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes, on the other hand, claimed the reports were “false” and insisted that only one memoir was planned by the Duke.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
book Prince Harry
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Nauman Ijaz interview, nauman ijaz ,Nauman ijaz son acting , nauman ijaz son drama ,nauman ijaz Canada business , nauman ijaz actor
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
MasterChef US runner-up wants to open restaurant in Karachi
MasterChef US runner-up wants to open restaurant in Karachi
Noman Ijaz on nepotism, moving to Canada, and overnight fame
Noman Ijaz on nepotism, moving to Canada, and overnight fame
Here's how much meat is safe to eat
Here’s how much meat is safe to eat
Masterchef judge agrees to pay $600,000 settlement over sexual harassment
Masterchef judge agrees to pay $600,000 settlement over sexual harassment
Prince Harry set to publish 'intimate' memoir
Prince Harry set to publish ‘intimate’ memoir
Prince Harry signs four-book deal worth up to £29 million
Prince Harry signs four-book deal worth up to £29 million
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.