Prince Harry signs four-book deal worth up to £29 million

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has secured a four-book publishing deal, according to a report by Telegraph.

Earlier this week, it was announced that he will publish an intimate memoir of his life, which will include the “definitive account” of his “experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons”.

This is the first time a prominent member of the royal family has written an account of their personal life. The book is reported to be only “the tip of the iceberg”.

Prince Harry’s second book will be published after the Queen’s death. The Duchess of Sussex, too, will write a “wellness” guide as part of the contract. The content of a fourth installment remains is yet to be revealed.

The Duke has been overseeing the bidding process and has told publishers to start at £18 million. It is predicted that the final figure with Penguin Random House could be as high as £29 million.

The book is expected to go on sale towards the end of 2022. All its proceeds will go to charity.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes, on the other hand, claimed the reports were “false” and insisted that only one memoir was planned by the Duke.

