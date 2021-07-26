Polish influencer sells ‘digital love’ for $250,000

Marta Rentel, popularly known as Marti Renti on social media, has become the first influencer to sell her “digital love”.

According to Poland’s The First News, a mystery buyer spent $250,000 to purchase Marta’s emotions through a digital token called the NFT (non-fungible token). The NFT is used for online exchange of graphics, pieces of art, music and, of course, emotions.

The authors retain, however, rights to the work they have produced and sold.

“I can’t explain exactly what it is [NFT],” said the 21-year-old. “But if you do not know this, you will probably find out in the future.”

Marta said she tokenised emotions because she wanted to be an innovator and “create a future”.

“Physical love, platonic love, and digital love may be different, but each is real in the same way as all our thoughts and feelings,” she remarked.

Marta doesn’t know who has bought her emotions yet. She has pledged to donate a part of her earnings to charity.

