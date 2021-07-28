Wednesday, July 28, 2021  | 17 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Pimp my Pakistani ride: Old Cygnus turned into Lexus 2021

It cost just a few million rupees

Posted: Jul 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Are you looking to revamp your rev and rumble? Auto engineer Naveed Raza in Lahore is just the man to take your vehicle to.

"We have converted this Cygnus 2003 into a Lexus 2021,” Naveed told SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din, showing off the 'brand new' vehicle. He claims to be the first person in Pakistan to have modified an old car into a Lexus with his team.

The vehicle now costs Rs7 million to Rs8 million against its original Lexus counterpart, which is worth around Rs60 million.

Naveed has worked on Prado models as well.

"The first Prado we upgraded was a 2001 model which cost Rs3.8 million at that time,” he said. After spending just Rs300,000, its price has shot up to Rs7 million.

Naveed and his team were so devoted to the Lexus project that they all stayed at the workshop for a month. As soon a new model is launched in Japan, Naveed said, they start working on finding possible ways to upgrade old cars with latest features.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


