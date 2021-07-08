Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Peshawar blind man is an inspiration for others

He runs a shop

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
A 29-year-old man for Peshawar has become a symbol of inspiration for people with visual disabilities. 

Hafiz Mehmood-ul-Hassan lost his eyesight at birth. He is now making ends meet by running a shop.

Mehmood said he finds it extremely hard to earn livelihood due to the current situation. He said that most customers refuse to visit his shop because of his condition.

His mother helps him manage the shop. She also takes him to market to buy groceries.

He has asked the government for help so he can inspire people like him.

Peshawar
 





 






 
 

 



