Sunday, July 11, 2021  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Pakistani singer makes it to Obama’s summer playlist

Arooj Aftab is based in New York

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Listen to the story
Singer and composer Arooj Aftab's Mohabbat has made it to former US president Barack Obama's summer playlist. "Well this has been wonderful to wake up to," she said. "Thank you, Barack Obama." Wowwww thank you https://t.co/mQfg5Mttx6— arooj aftab (@arooj_aftab) July 10, 2021 The 36-year-old Brooklyn-based singer brings the words of poets such as Rumi and Mirza Ghalib together with electronic samples and jazz. Aftab was born in Saudi Arabia and grew up in Pakistan. She graduated from the Berklee College of Music in Boston and then moved to New York. Earlier this year, she released an album called Vulture Prince which has been gaining popularity ever since it first came out. Aftab was awarded by the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences for her additional vocals in Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe (Residente) which won the best rap song category. Photo: Arooj Aftab/Instagram Rolling Stones, Bruno Mars, and Jay Z were some of the musicians listed in Obama's playlist too. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Singer and composer Arooj Aftab’s Mohabbat has made it to former US president Barack Obama’s summer playlist.

“Well this has been wonderful to wake up to,” she said. “Thank you, Barack Obama.”

The 36-year-old Brooklyn-based singer brings the words of poets such as Rumi and Mirza Ghalib together with electronic samples and jazz. Aftab was born in Saudi Arabia and grew up in Pakistan.

She graduated from the Berklee College of Music in Boston and then moved to New York. Earlier this year, she released an album called Vulture Prince which has been gaining popularity ever since it first came out.

Aftab was awarded by the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences for her additional vocals in Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe (Residente) which won the best rap song category.

Photo: Arooj Aftab/Instagram

Rolling Stones, Bruno Mars, and Jay Z were some of the musicians listed in Obama’s playlist too.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Arooj Aftab Barack Obama
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
How social media is empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan
How social media is empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan
Abdul Sattar Edhi: The richest poor man
Abdul Sattar Edhi: The richest poor man
Karachi pharmacist turns her motorcycle into a pharmacy
Karachi pharmacist turns her motorcycle into a pharmacy
Pakistan athlete finds a cute new workout partner
Pakistan athlete finds a cute new workout partner
Birthday cake helps Indian brothers escape leopard
Birthday cake helps Indian brothers escape leopard
Dilip Kumar’s ancestral Peshawar home to be converted into museum
Dilip Kumar’s ancestral Peshawar home to be converted into museum
Stop judging women’s clothing choices, says Sharmila Faruqui
Stop judging women’s clothing choices, says Sharmila Faruqui
PNCA chief Fouzia Saeed regains consciousness after 5 days
PNCA chief Fouzia Saeed regains consciousness after 5 days
World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark
World’s tallest sandcastle built in Denmark
Buckle up: Palestinian twins turn Boeing 707 into restaurant
Buckle up: Palestinian twins turn Boeing 707 into restaurant
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.