Pakistani singer makes it to Obama’s summer playlist

Singer and composer Arooj Aftab’s Mohabbat has made it to former US president Barack Obama’s summer playlist.

“Well this has been wonderful to wake up to,” she said. “Thank you, Barack Obama.”

The 36-year-old Brooklyn-based singer brings the words of poets such as Rumi and Mirza Ghalib together with electronic samples and jazz. Aftab was born in Saudi Arabia and grew up in Pakistan.

She graduated from the Berklee College of Music in Boston and then moved to New York. Earlier this year, she released an album called Vulture Prince which has been gaining popularity ever since it first came out.

Aftab was awarded by the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences for her additional vocals in Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe (Residente) which won the best rap song category.

Rolling Stones, Bruno Mars, and Jay Z were some of the musicians listed in Obama’s playlist too.

