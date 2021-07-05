Pakistani men attempt to reach K2 base camp on bikes

They will begin their journey in August

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Two bikers from Pakistan are looking to reach the K2 mountain base in a record time of 10 days on their special trail bikes.

Umar Khan Rokhri and Zaigham Chauhan will begin their journey in the first week of August from Skardu. They will reach Askole in three days.

They will then start to cover the 110 kilometer track, which comprises 65 kilometers of glacier, for the next 11 days.

Umar shared that they have been training at Khanpur Dam.

Zaigham said they have been planning the trip for the past six to seven years.

Administrator Umar Asif said that a team of 60 to 70 staff members will accompany them. They will be accompanied by a medical team.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.