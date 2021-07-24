MasterChef US runner-up wants to open restaurant in Karachi

Leslie Gilliams, the second runner-up of Masterchef US’ fifth season, has expressed his wish to open a restaurant in Karachi.

An Instagram user, calling the chef a legend, said he wished to invite him to open a flagship restaurant in the city.

“I’m thinking of starting a go fund me page so I can open up a restaurant in Karachi Pakistan,” he replied. “I have a lot of fans in Bangladesh and in Karachi, Pakistan. Who wants to be the first to donate?”

Leslie, known for his frank and outspoken attitude, proved himself to be a strong competitor during his time on the reality cooking show.

He managed to survive six elimination challenges. He has won the mystery box and elimination test once each.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.