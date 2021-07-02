Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Liaquatabad’s famous gol gappay attracts snack lovers with special recipe

Owner Mohammad Tariq says it cannot be replicated

Posted: Jul 2, 2021
Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Karachi's Liaquatabad area has a famous gol gappay shop which has been attracting customers for the past five decades with its unique taste.

The shop's owner Mohammad Tariq talked about his shop with Samaa TV.

He said that it has a special handmade recipe that cannot be replicated. It comes with sweet chutney, yoghurt, chickpeas and sour water.

Tariq said that its quality has not been compromised for the past five decades.

The owner claims that other shops don't don't have the proper taste and are overpriced.

The eatery has customers coming from all parts of the city.

A customer said they are coming to the eatery like their parents before them, while another said that its flavour is unique as ever.

gol gappay Karachi liaquatabad
 
Tell us what you think:

gol gappay karachi, liaquatabad gol gappay. gol gappay, gol gappay recipe
 

