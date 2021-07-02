Liaquatabad’s famous gol gappay attracts snack lovers with special recipe

Owner Mohammad Tariq says it cannot be replicated

The shop's owner Mohammad Tariq talked about his shop with Samaa TV.

He said that it has a special handmade recipe that cannot be replicated. It comes with sweet chutney, yoghurt, chickpeas and sour water.

Tariq said that its quality has not been compromised for the past five decades.

The owner claims that other shops don't don't have the proper taste and are overpriced.

The eatery has customers coming from all parts of the city.

A customer said they are coming to the eatery like their parents before them, while another said that its flavour is unique as ever.