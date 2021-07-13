Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
Lahore photographer recalls the time Quaid-e-Azam visited his studio

It was set up in 1928

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Zaidis Photographers is one of the oldest photography studios in Pakistan. The studio was established in 1928 in Lahore by Syed Mohammed Ali Zaidi who migrated from Allahabad.

Currently the studio is owned by his son, Shahid Zaidi. Many famous personalities have visited the studio and have gotten their portraits done.

In 1940, on the day when the Lahore Resolution was passed, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah visited this studio to get a portrait.

The studio is located near The Mall.

