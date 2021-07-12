Monday, July 12, 2021  | 1 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Lahore children honing self-defence, gymnastics skills

They say martial arts is an efficient way of improving physical fitness

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Children in Lahore are honing their skills in gymnastics and combat sports.

They train under the open sky under the supervision of their trainers and learning to land perfect kicks and punches. The young athletes are also capable of breaking flaming tiles with their punches.

They are also learning karate, nunchuks and stick fighting while undergoing gymnastic training.

Children say the martial art forms not only help in self-defence but are extremely beneficial for physical fitness as well.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Children Gymnastics Lahore Martial Arts Self Defence
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
successful business woman in pakistan, percentage of female entrepreneurs in pakistan, role of female entrepreneurs in economic development of pakistan, top 100 entrepreneurs in pakistan, womens loan for small business in pakistan, environment for the women led businesses in pakistan, female entrepreneurship in pakistan, female ceos in pakistan, pakistani business woman, top 20 entrepreneurs in pakistan, online business for ladies at home, samaa tv live, samaa news
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
How social media is empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan
How social media is empowering women entrepreneurs in Pakistan
Abdul Sattar Edhi: The richest poor man
Abdul Sattar Edhi: The richest poor man
Pakistani singer makes it to Obama's summer playlist
Pakistani singer makes it to Obama’s summer playlist
Pakistan athlete finds a cute new workout partner
Pakistan athlete finds a cute new workout partner
Dilip Kumar’s ancestral Peshawar home to be converted into museum
Dilip Kumar’s ancestral Peshawar home to be converted into museum
PNCA chief Fouzia Saeed regains consciousness after 5 days
PNCA chief Fouzia Saeed regains consciousness after 5 days
Stop judging women’s clothing choices, says Sharmila Faruqui
Stop judging women’s clothing choices, says Sharmila Faruqui
World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark
World’s tallest sandcastle built in Denmark
Buckle up: Palestinian twins turn Boeing 707 into restaurant
Buckle up: Palestinian twins turn Boeing 707 into restaurant
Pakistani men attempt to reach K2 base camp on bikes
Pakistani men attempt to reach K2 base camp on bikes
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.