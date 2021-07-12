Lahore children honing self-defence, gymnastics skills

Children in Lahore are honing their skills in gymnastics and combat sports. They train under the open sky under the supervision of their trainers and learning to land perfect kicks and punches. The young athletes are also capable of breaking flaming tiles with their punches. They are also learning karate, nunchuks and stick fighting while undergoing gymnastic training. Children say the martial art forms not only help in self-defence but are extremely beneficial for physical fitness as well. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
