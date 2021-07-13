Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Lahore’s centuries-old water reservoir is an architectural masterpiece

It has a storage capacity of up to 250,000 gallons

Posted: Jul 13, 2021
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

A 138-year-old water reservoir in the Walled City of Lahore is functional to date. Raised on 512 pillars, it is an architectural masterpiece.

The reservoir was constructed during the British Raj as a solution to the problem of stagnant water which arose in the historic city a century and a half ago.

Raising it high above the ground not only served the population's needs back then but also left them awestruck.

The changing administrations have successfully maintained the reservoir which has a storage capacity up to 250,000 gallons. It still facilitates the residents of the Walled City and is free of any structural damage.

Due to its wonderous characteristics, it has now been declared a heritage site by the Walled City of Lahore Authority.

Lahore pond
 
