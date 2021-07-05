Monday, July 5, 2021  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Karachi pharmacist turns her motorcycle into a pharmacy

She started her venture by selling surgical, pharmaceutical equipment

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago

A woman pharmacist in Karachi is setting a new trend by selling medicines on her motorbike.

Sana, who graduated from the Jinnah University for Women, has been delivering drugs at homes.

She says riding motorbike is her passion and she has turned it into her profession. It has helped her find a solution to her problems.

She started the business by selling surgical and pharmaceutical equipment.

Her mobile phone number and items for sale are mentioned on the board behind her. She sells face masks, first aid box, glucometres, blood pressure monitors, thermometers and syringes.

A pharmacist’s job is to inform patients about the drugs that should be administered or not, according to Sana.

She says there are many people working in the field despite not being educated in it.

So, one can imagine that how such people can be of help to patients, she adds.

Sana was pressurized by her former hospital management to just concentrate on earning money and avoid helping patients.

She claims that hospitals tell pharmacists not to counsel patients as it affects their business.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi mobile pharmacy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
successful business woman in pakistan, percentage of female entrepreneurs in pakistan, role of female entrepreneurs in economic development of pakistan, top 100 entrepreneurs in pakistan, womens loan for small business in pakistan, environment for the women led businesses in pakistan, female entrepreneurship in pakistan, female ceos in pakistan, pakistani business woman, top 20 entrepreneurs in pakistan, online business for ladies at home, samaa tv live, samaa news
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hareem Shah reveals her husband is ‘a lot older’
Hareem Shah reveals her husband is ‘a lot older’
Syria man’s shawarma business becomes widely popular in Pakistan
Syria man’s shawarma business becomes widely popular in Pakistan
Liaquatabad's famous gol gappay attracts snack lovers with special recipe
Liaquatabad’s famous gol gappay attracts snack lovers with special recipe
Aina Qureshi from Rawalpindi becomes Miss Pakistan World
Aina Qureshi from Rawalpindi becomes Miss Pakistan World
Watch: Karachi artists turn stone into art
Watch: Karachi artists turn stone into art
Quetta restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Quetta restaurant offers a unique dining experience
First transgender woman to compete for Miss USA title
First transgender woman to compete for Miss USA title
When will Pakistan cinemas start screening movies?
When will Pakistan cinemas start screening movies?
The grey life of a colour-rich Karachi clown
The grey life of a colour-rich Karachi clown
Watch: Pakistan Navy woman officer hugs father during passing-out ceremony
Watch: Pakistan Navy woman officer hugs father during passing-out ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.