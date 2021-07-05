Karachi pharmacist turns her motorcycle into a pharmacy

She started her venture by selling surgical, pharmaceutical equipment

A woman pharmacist in Karachi is setting a new trend by selling medicines on her motorbike.

Sana, who graduated from the Jinnah University for Women, has been delivering drugs at homes.

She says riding motorbike is her passion and she has turned it into her profession. It has helped her find a solution to her problems.

She started the business by selling surgical and pharmaceutical equipment.

Her mobile phone number and items for sale are mentioned on the board behind her. She sells face masks, first aid box, glucometres, blood pressure monitors, thermometers and syringes.

A pharmacist’s job is to inform patients about the drugs that should be administered or not, according to Sana.

She says there are many people working in the field despite not being educated in it.

So, one can imagine that how such people can be of help to patients, she adds.

Sana was pressurized by her former hospital management to just concentrate on earning money and avoid helping patients.

She claims that hospitals tell pharmacists not to counsel patients as it affects their business.

