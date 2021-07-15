Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > LifeandStyle

Iran launches ‘halaal’ dating app

Hamdam finds matches only for bachelors seeking permanent marriage

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Iran has unveiled an Islamic dating application aimed at facilitating “lasting and informed marriage” for its youth, state television reported.

Called Hamdam — Farsi for “companion” — the service allows users to “search for and choose their spouse,” the broadcaster said.

It is the only state-sanctioned platform of its kind in the Islamic republic, according to Iran’s cyberspace police chief, Colonel Ali Mohammad Rajabi.

While dating apps are popular in Iran, Rajabi said that all other platforms apart from Hamdam are illegal.

Developed by the Tebyan Cultural Institute, part of Iran’s Islamic Propaganda Organization, Hamdam’s website claims it uses “artificial intelligence” to find matches “only for bachelors seeking permanent marriage and a single spouse”.

Tebyan head Komeil Khojasteh, speaking at the unveiling, said family values were threatened by outside forces.

“Family is the devil’s target, and (Iran’s enemies) seek to impose their own ideas” on it, he said, adding that the app helps create “healthy” families.

According to Hamdam’s website, users have to verify their identity and go through a “psychology test” before browsing.

When a match is made, the app “introduces the families together with the presence of service consultants”, who will “accompany” the couple for four years after marriage.

Registration is free, as Hamdam has “an independent revenue model,” the website said without explaining further.

Iran’s authorities, including the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have warned several times against the country’s rising age of marriage and declining birth rates.

In March, Iran’s conservative-dominated parliament passed a bill titled “population growth and supporting families.”

It mandates the government to offer significant financial incentives for marriage and to encourage people to have more than two children, while limiting access to abortion.

The law awaits approval by the Guardian Council, which is tasked with checking that bills are compatible with Islamic law and the constitution.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dating app Iran
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hamdam, dating app, halal dating app, Iran, marriage, wedding, relationships
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Abdul Sattar Edhi: The richest poor man
Abdul Sattar Edhi: The richest poor man
On a rainy day, these dishes will tantalize your taste...
On a rainy day, these dishes will tantalize your taste buds
Shahid Afridi enjoys the rain with family
Shahid Afridi enjoys the rain with family
Pakistani singer makes it to Obama's summer playlist
Pakistani singer makes it to Obama’s summer playlist
PNCA chief Fouzia Saeed regains consciousness after 5 days
PNCA chief Fouzia Saeed regains consciousness after 5 days
Dilip Kumar’s ancestral Peshawar home to be converted into museum
Dilip Kumar’s ancestral Peshawar home to be converted into museum
Under my umbrella: Abbottabad waterfall is one of a kind
Under my umbrella: Abbottabad waterfall is one of a kind
Facebook friends get married in unique circumstances
Facebook friends get married in unique circumstances
World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark
World’s tallest sandcastle built in Denmark
Buckle up: Palestinian twins turn Boeing 707 into restaurant
Buckle up: Palestinian twins turn Boeing 707 into restaurant
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.