HUM family wedding: Who wore what

HUM TV Founder Sultana Siddiqui’s grandson, Shahmir Shunaid, had a grand wedding reception last night. Many celebrities wore their best attires to the event. Here are some of our favourite looks:

Shahmir wore a classic charcoal suit and his wife Hasnaat looked absolutely stunning in a silver crystal studded lehnga with frilled seaming.

Iqra Aziz was spotted in a deep blue outfit with a tinge of gold which was just perfect for the event. She was complimenting her better half Yasir Hussain who was dressed up in white and cream.

Mother-to-be Sarah Khan wore a plain silk saree and no one would have carried the ensemble as gracefully as she did. Her husband Falak Shabbir was seen in a plain black kurta paired with blue velvet moccasins that matched Sarah’s outfit.

Mahira Khan donned an all ivory gharara set with a bedazzled dupatta and looked absolutely gorgeous.

Actor Saboor Aly along with her fiancé Ali Ansari opted for all-black outfits.

Mansha Pasha’s lehnga choli was a show stopper and the pink dupatta added a pop of colour to the whole attire.

Most of the celebrities showed up in either monochromes or pastels at the event.

Imran Ashraf, Ushna Shah, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Adnan Siddiqui were also spotted.