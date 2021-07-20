Here’s how much meat is safe to eat

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Those who want to increase their immunity, overcome iron deficiency and improve their eyesight must include the liver in their diet.

“It’s very good for heart health,” said Dr Sahar Javed Chawla on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din. “You have Coenzyme Q (CoQ10), zinc, selenium, vitamin D, and vitamin K2 all in the liver.”

Selenium protects the body against several diseases, vitamin D makes the bones strong and vitamin K2 regulates calcium levels in the body.

“If you want to lose weight, you should not have more than 100g of meat a day,” said Dr Sahar. “And if you want to maintain it, you shouldn’t eat more than 200g.”

She said the component that is most difficult to digest is protein, which has two types: high-quality and low-quality proteins. Red meat contains high-quality protein that requires the stomach to release more acid to digest it. This can lead to acid reflux (heartburn).

Dr Sahar said that red meat is called so because it is rich in zinc and iron, but it should not be consumed more than twice a week. She emphasised the need to maintain a plant-based diet and include lentils in it as well.

For people with diabetes, the nutritionist recommended not having meat before going to bed as it can affect their blood pressure due to slow metabolism.

Dr Sahar said that camel milk is highly beneficial for immunity and that it is safe to include it in our daily diet. But its meat has high amounts of salt, which directly affects blood pressure. It should, therefore, be consumed occasionally.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





