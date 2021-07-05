Health activists want the government to promote cycling

They want Pakistanis to have an active lifestyle

The people from Islamabad organised running and cycling events for promoting a healthy lifestyle.

People of all ages took part in the rally which was held on Sunday. Foreigners were also seen in the event.

The participant said that many issues can be resolved if cycling and walking are promoted by the government.

One of the participants said that anxiety and depression are prevailing in society because sports and healthy activities are not being promoted.

