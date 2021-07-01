Watch: Man reunited with son after 1971 separation

They were separated when village was divided 44 years ago

A man made an emotional reunion with his son after over four decades in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rozee Ali was living with his son Goba in the village of Frano in Gilgit-Baltistan. The village's division into Pakistan and India in 1971 led to their long separation.

Frano has a population of 1,200 people. The same number of people reside in Thang village in Ladakh region on the India side.

The people can only contact their loved ones in the area by letter. There are no mobile phone signals and internet signals there.

