Facebook friends get married in unique circumstances

Posted: Jul 13, 2021
Posted: Jul 13, 2021

Heartwarming scenes were witnessed in Gujranwala as a couple got married in a hospital.

Mohammad Rizwan, who resides in Italy, was friends with Maria on Facebook for five years.

He came to Pakistan to get married Maria. However, he got injured in a road accident a few days before the wedding.

With the wedding date around the corner, they agreed to tie the knot on the date fixed initially.

Maria came to the hospital in her bridal dress with her family members. Their Nikkah was done after permission from the hospital’s administration.

The wedding has become one to remember.

