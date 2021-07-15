Experts believe emerging content creators need guidance, education

Content should not be meant to hurt or disrespect people

Emerging content creators on Tiktok, Youtube and other social media platforms need guidance and education according to experts.

Industry veterans say freedom of producing and posting content with ease is a positive thing but it needs to be regulated as well.

According to Simi Naveed, who owns a production company, content should not be meant to hurt or disrespect people.

Content creators should have access to counselling and formal education so that they can improve their content, she says.

Echoing Simi's views, vlogger Sidra Khan is of the view that content creators in Pakistan are immensely talented but need certain guidelines.

Legendary actor Talat Hussain believes seniors are not being welcomed to teach and groom emerging artists.

